Groundswell Startups Pitch Challenge

Groundswell Startups in Partnership with the Space Coast Economic Development Commission, Cypress Bank & Trust and TSS Solutions Present The:

SPACE COAST PITCH CHALLENGE

Since 2016, Groundswell Startups has helped over 35 companies gain access to over 60 million dollars in outside capital investment. Ranging from early-stage seed rounds to Series A, our ecosystem is well-equipped to help startups scale, gain access to capital, and make connections to the resources, mentors, and markets they need to take another step forward in their journey.

In addition to the cash prize, companies will receive in-kind support from Groundswell Mentors and Partners including legal support, accounting and finance, strategic guidance, and more. Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch in front of angel investors and venture capital firms from across the Southeast.

We are looking for dedicated founders who want to disrupt industries, challenge the status quo, and bring innovative solutions to the market – and do it all from the Space Coast.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Based or have a substantial presence Brevard County

Pre-revenue companies are encouraged to apply

Have a capable, and coachable team (or are looking to build out that team) and are seeking mentoring/coaching and in-kind tools, investments, and advisors to scale

Submit a pitch deck or a presentation

2022-2024 Revenue Goals

WE ARE SEEKING STARTUPS WHO ARE: