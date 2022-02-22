EarthEcho Inspires STEM Initiatives in Youth

EarthEcho International envisions a world where every individual, from all backgrounds and experiences, has the opportunity and tools to create a healthy and thriving environment. To that end, our mission is to build a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet.

The ocean and climate are inextricably linked. Covering 70 percent of the Earth's surface, the ocean transports heat from the equator to the poles, regulating our climate and weather patterns. For this reason, climate change—the warming of the earth and all of the critical problems it causes — is fundamentally an ocean issue.

Activating/engaging youth is key to building a durable conservation movement that can move with the speed and audacity needed to transform the future, and EarthEcho International is at the forefront of that work.

EarthEcho International is a nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2005 by siblings Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau in honor of their father Philippe Cousteau Sr., son of the legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

EarthEcho collaborates with youth around the world to provide knowledge and develop tools that drive meaningful environmental action to protect and restore our ocean planet. Reaching more than 2 million people in 146 countries, we support the next generation to become environmental leaders who will transform the future.