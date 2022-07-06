Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents "Plan Your Vote"

SCPA FIRST THURSDAY EVENT: Plan Your Vote – Our Democracy Is In Danger

Thursday, July 7th 6:30 PM

Plan Your Vote – Our Democracy is in Danger

FREE and Open to the public

Hosted by the Space Coast Progressive Alliance (SCPA)

ZOOM AND FACEBOOK LIVE

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

ID: 841 7595 0107

FaceBook Live:

https://www.facebook.com/SCPAFlorida/

Please join us July 7th for our virtual program “Plan Your Vote” – Our Democracy is in Danger, be vote ready in Brevard 2022.

We will be joined by Suzanne Taylor, President LWV Space Coast, and Natishia Y. June, Field Director for the ACLU of Florida.

Panelists will discuss upcoming elections in Brevard, recent changes to Florida election laws, how those changes will affect voting, how they are working to monitor elections and support voter turnout in the upcoming midterm elections this year.

Please join us on July 7th at 6:30 PM to get the latest news and advice from two experts on exercising your most precious right – your right to vote.

About our Panelists:

*Natishia Y. June is the Field Director for the ACLU of Florida since April 2021, after a decade previously serving as Organizing Manager and Deputy Field Director with the organization working on a plethora of issues ranging from criminal and juvenile justice, economic justice, voting rights and rights restoration, reproductive and religious freedom, abolishing the death penalty, and LGBT, immigration and privacy rights.

Natishia works to mobilize and develop leaders from the 50,000+ chapter and ACLU members throughout the state of Florida.

Natishia is a proud graduate of Florida A&M University and lives by Proverbs 16:3 which challenges us to “Commit your work to the LORD, and your plans will be established.” She is committed to making a difference and encourages others to stand with her in the fight for civil liberties.

*Suzanne Taylor

Ms. Taylor is the President of the Space Coast chapter of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization devoted to protecting the right to vote for all and empowering voters to be educated about issues affecting their vote.