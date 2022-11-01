Bras for a Cause Fundraiser

BRAS FOR A CAUSE

Join us for an amazing night of wonderful food and drink, entertainment, and networking with a purpose. Each year we come together to help the countless number of women in our very own local community who have been impacted by human trafficking.

By hosting Bras for a Cause each year, we are able to educate our community about human tracking and how it happens in front of us each and every day.

MISSION STATEMENT

Bras for a Cause mission is to assist in bringing awareness and education to Brevard County and beyond (local governments). We work in concert with other non-profits and formalized alliances. We are committed to working together to prevent the exploitation of men, women and children for sex and labor trafficking and to assist those in our community that have fallen victim to this horrific crime. A concerning threat is: Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST). Predators and pedophiles are specifically targeting U.S. children and young women and men at alarming and increasing rates. They target your grandchildren, child, or close friend's child. We look for support from our Healthcare providers and domestic law enforcement to help us eradicate this horrific crime.