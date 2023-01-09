© 2023 WFIT
coastal_connection.jpg
Coastal Connection

Dr. Shane Leuttgen offers Health & Wellness Workshops

Published January 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-01-06 174550.png

Health & wellness workshops

If you've never had chiropractic care, you will likely be surprised about how it can improve your overall health. Join us for one of our wellness-oriented talks like the "Pickle Parties." At the first Pickle Party, Dr. Shane taught a class on how to make Kimchi! His wife has been a flight attendant for 20 years, so they have the best hacks to stay healthy with a busy schedule. Mason Jar salads and overnight oatmeal are just one of my favorite hacks. Here are just a few of the many health and lifestyle benefits:

Have more energy 

  • Sleep better
  • Improve digestion
  • Improve your posture 
  • Promote general well-being
  • Lightens your mood 
  • Manage stress better 
  • Maintain a healthy immune system
  • Enhance your health & fitness
  • increase vitality
  • Prevent pain and injuries, as well as chronic diseases. 

Health Workshops are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 pmPickle Parties are held on the 2nd and last Wednesdays of the month at 6:30

Email: dr.shane.luettgen@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

540 Montreal Avenue, Suite #204, Melbourne, Florida 32935, United States

(321) 591-7248

