Dr. Shane Leuttgen offers Health & Wellness Workshops

Health & wellness workshops

If you've never had chiropractic care, you will likely be surprised about how it can improve your overall health. Join us for one of our wellness-oriented talks like the "Pickle Parties." At the first Pickle Party, Dr. Shane taught a class on how to make Kimchi! His wife has been a flight attendant for 20 years, so they have the best hacks to stay healthy with a busy schedule. Mason Jar salads and overnight oatmeal are just one of my favorite hacks. Here are just a few of the many health and lifestyle benefits:

Have more energy



Sleep better

Improve digestion

Improve your posture

Promote general well-being

Lightens your mood

Manage stress better

Maintain a healthy immune system

Enhance your health & fitness

increase vitality

Prevent pain and injuries, as well as chronic diseases.

Health Workshops are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 pmPickle Parties are held on the 2nd and last Wednesdays of the month at 6:30

Email: dr.shane.luettgen@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

540 Montreal Avenue, Suite #204, Melbourne, Florida 32935, United States

(321) 591-7248