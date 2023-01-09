Dr. Shane Leuttgen offers Health & Wellness Workshops
Health & wellness workshops
If you've never had chiropractic care, you will likely be surprised about how it can improve your overall health. Join us for one of our wellness-oriented talks like the "Pickle Parties." At the first Pickle Party, Dr. Shane taught a class on how to make Kimchi! His wife has been a flight attendant for 20 years, so they have the best hacks to stay healthy with a busy schedule. Mason Jar salads and overnight oatmeal are just one of my favorite hacks. Here are just a few of the many health and lifestyle benefits:
Have more energy
- Sleep better
- Improve digestion
- Improve your posture
- Promote general well-being
- Lightens your mood
- Manage stress better
- Maintain a healthy immune system
- Enhance your health & fitness
- increase vitality
- Prevent pain and injuries, as well as chronic diseases.
Health Workshops are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 pmPickle Parties are held on the 2nd and last Wednesdays of the month at 6:30
Email: dr.shane.luettgen@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
540 Montreal Avenue, Suite #204, Melbourne, Florida 32935, United States