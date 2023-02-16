Space Swap A Repurposing Renaissance
Space Swap is a Repurposing Renaissance. Our mission is to stitch our Space Coast Community closer with sustainable fashion, music and the arts.
We strive to be constant evolving energy
& want you to be a part of the impact.
As a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we accept clothing donations and repurpose them for outreach care.
Our new location will be a Safe-Space for artists, mentoring, counseling, volunteering opportunities, workshops and a music venue!
At our Repurposing clothing shop:
for every garment purchased we will donate a garment in our outreach programs
We are proud to have worked with Ready for Life, Brevard, Community of Hope, Brevard and Kids Dig Gardening in Satelite Beach.