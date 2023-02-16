Space Swap A Repurposing Renaissance

Space Swap is a Repurposing Renaissance. Our mission is to stitch our Space Coast Community closer with sustainable fashion, music and the arts.

We strive to be constant evolving energy

& want you to be a part of the impact.

As a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we accept clothing donations and repurpose them for outreach care.

Our new location will be a Safe-Space for artists, mentoring, counseling, volunteering opportunities, workshops and a music venue!

At our Repurposing clothing shop:

for every garment purchased we will donate a garment in our outreach programs

We are proud to have worked with Ready for Life, Brevard, Community of Hope, Brevard and Kids Dig Gardening in Satelite Beach.

https://spaceswapculture.org/