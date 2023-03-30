Indialantic Rotary Hosts Casino Night at the American Muscle Car Museum

Casino Night

Come Join Us for A Fun Filled Evening - Saturday, April 29, 2023To register for the event and purchase tickets, click on the link below:

Play our casino games to win a free Royal Caribbean all-inclusive 4 day cruise, a 65 in. Sony TV, or more than $300 in lottery scratch off tickets. Gaming tables will include Texas Holdem, Blackjack, Craps and Roulette.

Don’t miss out on our $2500 raffle. Tickets will be sold in advance and during the event. Also, when you are not gambling, you can peruse the awesome muscle cars on display and check out our great silent auction items.

Located in Melbourne, Florida, this new 123,000 square foot complex houses the collection of Mark Pieloch. Mark has been a car enthusiast for over 40 years and has amassed over 325+ cars that range from classic 1950s to 1970’s American muscle cars, to modern “sophisticated” muscle like a 2019 Ford GT. Visit the museum website for more information. www.americanmusclecarmuseum.com.

$100 General Admission ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, beverages and hor d'oeuvres, plus $250 in casino chips.

$200 VIP ticket includes all General Admission benefits plus early entry at 5 PM and a personal tour of the facilities by owner Mark Pieloch.

Purchase Event Tickets

For further information, please call or send email to Club President Susan Frey at:

Phone: 321-794-3739Email: sfrey212@gmail.com