Community Foundation For Brevard 2023 Competitive Grant Cycle

Grant Opportunities

Strengthening the nonprofit community through grantmaking and other services is critical to our mission of building a better community. The Community Foundation for Brevard helps nonprofits carry out their important work by awarding grants, forging community partnerships and educating community philanthropists and partners about the organizations that are most aligned with their charitable interests.

Explore our discretionary grant programs below for more details on what these programs support and how your organization can apply for a grant.

Types of Grants

COMPETITIVE GRANTS-BREVARD

COMPETITIVE GRANTS-MEDICAL RESEARCH

GRANTS FROM DONOR ADVISED FUNDS

SCHOLARSHIPS

Grant cycles are announced via e-mail, on the Community Foundation for Brevard’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and through local media. Staff members conduct two free workshops countywide in advance of our Competitive Grants-Brevard cycle to assist prospective applicants in preparing their proposals. Workshops will be listed on the Events page.

The Foundation performs the due diligence to ensure recommended grantees are qualified, viable organizations in good standing, and then issues checks from that particular fund. The Board of Directors, comprised of community leaders, approves or ratifies all grants.