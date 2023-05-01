Space Coast Progressive Alliance presents Women's Rights-Are you angry yet?

FLORIDA WOMEN: ARE YOU ANGRY YET?

Florida Women – Are You Angry Yet?

Fighting Back for Equality & Rights!

A virtual program

May 4, 2023 6:30PM

Despite decades of progress for gender equality, the rights of women and girls in the United States are under attack. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Governor Ron DeSantis and our GOP super majorities in Tallahassee have been systematically trampling the rights we have fought for and gained over the past century.

Given our political landscape it is difficult to feel confident about our rights but we must not give up. We must remain vigilant. We must fight for our daughters and granddaughters for a world free from inequalities, discrimination, violence and FOR CHOICE.

Join us May 4th for our Women’s program featuring three outstanding Florida feminist leaders. Find out how we can and will fight back!

SPEAKERS

**Patricia Farley-Crutcher – Patty is the immediate Past-President of Democratic Women’s Club of Florida , where she also served as First VP, Region Chair, Convention Chair and Labor Chair. Patty represents the National Federation as the Southern Region Lead to the ERA Legislative Subcommittee and the ERA Coalition. While currently an active member on the Board of DWCF, Patty is also the President of the Democratic Labor Caucus of Florida and secretary of the Spacecoast Labor Council, where she has represented Brevard Teachers for many years.

**Tiffany Hughes – Is the child of immigrant parents from St. Vincent and the Grenadines who instilled in her a love for America and its promise of opportunity for all. A steadfast community advocate, Tiffany was elected the 25th President of the Orange County, FL NAACP, the youngest in its history. She is also an education advocate and mentors with the Take Stock in Children Program.

Tiffany owns a staffing & payroll firm that helps hard-working Floridians find good-paying jobs in careers like construction, hospitality, and administration.

Tiffany is a graduate of Florida International University and has a certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University.

**Dr. Leandra Preston – is a Florida native and Senior Lecturer of Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Central Florida where she has taught for twenty years. She serves as faculty advisor to National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood Generation Action, the Women’s Network, GirlUp Orlando and is a Senator in the United Faculty of Florida Union.

A longtime feminist activist and animal advocate, she founded Animal Safehouse in the summer of 2008 to foster pets for people escaping domestic violence. Leandra is a domestic violence survivor and single parent to an 9-year-old daughter. They live in Cocoa Beach with four rescue dogs, a cat, and the occasional foster pet.