Brevard County Libraries Host Super Fun Summer Reading Program

Welcome to the Brevard County Libraries Summer Reading Program! Our 17 locations offer a wide variety of activities for children and teens all summer long.

Summer Kick Off

Start your summer with us! We’re launching 2023 Summer Reading Program with style and a party. We'll have:

Games galore

Space Coast Face Painting and crafts

Big Idea Balloon shows at 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave. Cocoa, FL 32922.

For additional details call: (321) 633-1792

Youth Summer Reading Challenge 2023

Read - Log - Enter to Win!

Ages 0-18

June 8, 2023 - July 29, 2023

Here’s how it works!

This summer, from June 3 - July 29, 2023 we are tracking our summer reading challenge with Beanstack!

Sign up for your Beanstack account and download the Beanstack Tracker app through the app store, or pick up a reading log at your nearest Brevard County Libraries location.

Track the time you spend reading! This can be time reading independently, being read to, or listening to an audiobook.

Each week visit a Brevard County Libraries location to have your reading log checked and to receive a weekly incentive.

When you track your reading using Beanstack, you will receive a digital badge for each reading milestone reached. Each badge earned also earns you one raffle entry. You will also earn badges for signing up and completing the challenge, and an additional entry for attending a library program.

You may submit your raffle entries for your age group! Make sure all reading is logged in Beanstack by 5 P.M. on July 28, 2023. Winners will be selected at our end of summer celebration event on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Eau Gallie Public Library. You do not need to be present to win.

Prizes for ages 0-12 include: 4 bicycle with helmet packages, 8 Kindle Fires, and 20 National Geographic science kits.

Prizes for ages 12-18: Instax instant camera bundles.

Thank you to the Eau Gallie and Cocoa Rotary clubs for sponsoring the 2023 summer reading program!