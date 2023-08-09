Conradina Plant Society Hosts Annual Tour & educational seminars this Fall

Please come join us for the 14th Annual Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour to observe and explore wonderful native plant landscapes at a variety of locations. This year there are four homes, one commercial space, and two newly constructed local government sites available for you to tour and learn about Florida native plants. The tour is a fabulous look at what homeowners and public spaces have done using native plants in different situations.

Native plants are important to preserve our wildlife, pollinators and local heritage as well as requiring much less maintenance, water, and fertilizer, which benefits our local environment and the Indian River Lagoon. Please come see how easy it is to use native plants and help make a difference in your yard!

Conradina is the local chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. Please check out our website at https://conradina.fnpschapters.org

Pricing per person: $10 before Oct. 9, $15 Oct. 9 and after, add $5 for a printed copy. Purchase tickets online and we will email a link with the brochure and plant lists within a few hours.

Tickets available via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/670952566187