Brevard Zoo Presents Boo at the Zoo and Jazoo

BOO at the ZOO

SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS IN OCTOBER7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 | 10 am – 3 pm

This family-favorite Halloween activity returns as a daytime event! Visit us every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Halloween fun! Trick or treat at treat stations, enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, take advantage of photo opportunities, listen to spooktacular music, watch special performances, participate in activities, visit your favorite Zoo animals and more!

All Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general Zoo admission and free for members.

Weekend Themes:

Weekend 1- Pirates

Weekend 2- Anime

Weekend 3- Magic

Weekend 4- Monsters

Families of children with exceptionalities are invited to enjoy a magical evening of trick-or-treating, games, sensory exploration and more as you stroll through the Brevard Zoo’s Paws On area. As a come and go event, timed entry tickets are available for $2 for members and $6 for nonmembers. Guests can choose to enter the Zoo at 5, 5:30, or 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged! Book your spot today.

JAZOO

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 | 7 – 11 PM

Don’t miss the wildest ALL-INCLUSIVE event of the year! Our annual music festival is back with music from all genres playing across multiple stages; food from dozens of restaurants, caterers and food trucks; full open bars; and game tent with DJ and dance floor.

Performers include New Orleans Cajun pop sensation Amanda Shaw, Brown Bag Brass Band, Carl Lewis with INTENSITY, Char Good, Wonderama, DJ Yves, D&D and other artists coming soon.

Added: Tickets are all-inclusive: ALL the music, ALL the beverages, ALL the food, all night long! Guests must be age 21+ with a valid ID. Jazzoo is a rain-or-shine event and tickets are non-refundable.

