Picturing Paradise: From John James Audubon to the Florida Highwaymen

Calling all art history lovers! Learn the fascinating history of Florida’s landscape painters at 5:30 p.m. on November 14th at the Evans Library at Florida Institute of Technology. This event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. RSVP



When: November 14, 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Where: Evans Library Digital Scholarship Lab The Evans Library celebrates community arts and culture and is happy to welcome the community to the Library for this exciting arts talk and presentation.



Our speaker, Dr. Keri Watson, is Assistant Director of the School of Visual Arts and Design as well as Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Central Florida. An esteemed author and editor, Dr. Watson’s research has been recognized and supported by many prominent organizations.