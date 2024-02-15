© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

The Women's Center Offers Many Volunteer Opportunities for the Community

Published February 15, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Give of Your Time It may be the most valuable gift.

Calling All Empathetic Warriors!

The Women’s Center could not develop and offer its services without the invaluable assistance of its volunteers. We have ongoing volunteer opportunities depending on your interests, skills, and availability. We provide TRAINING FOR ALL VOLUNTEER POSITIONS and work around your schedule.

Consider volunteering as a/an...

  • Sexual Assault Victim (SAVS) Advocate
  • Domestic Violence Victim Advocate
  • Administrative/Front Desk Receptionist

We have all types of volunteer positions from direct client interaction to behind the scenes work.

  • Data Entry
  • Thrift Store
  • Housekeeping
  • Outreach & Education
  • Facilities Maintenance, Repair & Upgrade
  • Group Volunteer Opportunities 

VOLUNTEER NOW

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected