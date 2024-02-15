The Women's Center Offers Many Volunteer Opportunities for the Community
Give of Your Time It may be the most valuable gift.
Calling All Empathetic Warriors!
The Women’s Center could not develop and offer its services without the invaluable assistance of its volunteers. We have ongoing volunteer opportunities depending on your interests, skills, and availability. We provide TRAINING FOR ALL VOLUNTEER POSITIONS and work around your schedule.
Consider volunteering as a/an...
- Sexual Assault Victim (SAVS) Advocate
- Domestic Violence Victim Advocate
- Administrative/Front Desk Receptionist
We have all types of volunteer positions from direct client interaction to behind the scenes work.
- Data Entry
- Thrift Store
- Housekeeping
- Outreach & Education
- Facilities Maintenance, Repair & Upgrade
- Group Volunteer Opportunities