Brevard Zoo Offers Outstanding Learning Experiences for Young and Old
February 12 – April 14| During Zoo Hours
BREAKING NEWS: Sasquatch spotted monkeying around Brevard Zoo! Word is that the creature with the big feet has been camping out in Wild Florida. Bigfoot has been inspired by the Zoo to sustain and protect the places that creatures like himself call home. Enjoy fun educational activities and shop the rustic retail space. Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, join the fun and chase the legend at the heart of cryptozoology! You may see Bigfoot, you may not. Let the fun begin!
Special Bigfoot Activities
- Stranger than Fiction Chat: Attend our Saturday sessions at 10:00 a.m. in the Lands of Change theater to explore the significance of research in discovering cryptids. Free with Zoo admission.
- Bigfoot Biologist Field Test: Bigfoot needs your help searching for cryptids! Become an entrusted conservationist as you reunite Bigfoot with friends. Begin your field test at the Front Plaza! $5 for 5 participants with 1 Jr. Cryptozoologist patch, $3 per additional patch. Open daily from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.; additional times may vary.
- Breakfast with Bigfoot: Guests’ outdoor survival skills will be put to the test as they search for Bigfoot with a family-style obstacle course. Course activities will include tracking, scat identification, knot tying and more.