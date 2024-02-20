Brevard Zoo Offers Outstanding Learning Experiences for Young and Old

February 12 – April 14| During Zoo Hours

BREAKING NEWS: Sasquatch spotted monkeying around Brevard Zoo! Word is that the creature with the big feet has been camping out in Wild Florida. Bigfoot has been inspired by the Zoo to sustain and protect the places that creatures like himself call home. Enjoy fun educational activities and shop the rustic retail space. Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, join the fun and chase the legend at the heart of cryptozoology! You may see Bigfoot, you may not. Let the fun begin!

Special Bigfoot Activities