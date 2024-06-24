The City of Cape Canaveral leads the field in innovative resiliency and sustainability Part 1 of 4

The City of Cape Canaveral's resiliency and sustainability division has four top priorities that serve to facilitate the various targets and initiatives laid out in the City’s guiding Resiliency Action Plan:

Protect and restore local ecosystems. Facilitate sustainable development of the built environment. Harden City infrastructure, operations, and procedures for climate resilience via interdepartmental coordination and stakeholder engagement. Encourage environmental stewardship through education and outreach in the community.

For more information on specific topics, projects, and initiatives relating to sustainability and resiliency, be sure to explore the subpages linked in the upper left-hand corner of this webpage. One can also utilize the following downloadable project and initiative information packets.

