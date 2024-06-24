© 2024 WFIT
Coastal Connection

The City of Cape Canaveral leads the field in innovative resiliency and sustainability Part 1 of 4

By Terri Wright
Published June 24, 2024 at 7:45 AM EDT
The City of Cape Canaveral's resiliency and sustainability division has four top priorities that serve to facilitate the various targets and initiatives laid out in the City’s guiding Resiliency Action Plan:

  1. Protect and restore local ecosystems.
  2. Facilitate sustainable development of the built environment.
  3. Harden City infrastructure, operations, and procedures for climate resilience via interdepartmental coordination and stakeholder engagement.
  4. Encourage environmental stewardship through education and outreach in the community.

For more information on specific topics, projects, and initiatives relating to sustainability and resiliency, be sure to explore the subpages linked in the upper left-hand corner of this webpage. One can also utilize the following downloadable project and initiative information packets.

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
