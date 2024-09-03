Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents "Yes on 4" September 5, 2024 Zoom and Facebook

September 5 / 6:30 PM

Zoom Weblink:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

OR call in on your phone, enter the phone number, and then follow the prompts to enter the meeting ID

Meeting ID: 841 7595 0107

Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Watch on YOUTUBE after the event:

https://www.youtube.com/@SCPABrevard

Kolyn Brown will talk to us about the “Yes on 4” statewide campaign of allied organizations and concerned citizens working together to protect Floridians’ access to abortion as reproductive health care and defend the right to bodily autonomy. Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF) recognizes that all Floridians deserve the freedom to make personal medical decisions, including about abortion, free of government intrusion.

Restrictions on reproductive freedom affect everyone, regardless of who they are or what they believe about abortion.

The citizen-led ballot initiative, designated on the 2024 ballot as Amendment 4 and titled the “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” seeks to create a constitutional amendment that would protect Floridians’ freedom to access abortion.

Jason Garcia will talk to us about how DeSantis and Florida Legislature’s lawmakers came to pass a long list of long-sought ultra-conservative policies – including one of the strictest abortion bans in the nation – a ban on nearly all abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most women even realize they are pregnant (Senate Bill 300). No corner of life will be safe from prying eyes.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 5th, to learn about the “Yes on 4” amendment and how this all came about.

Kolyn Brown

Deputy Organizing Director

Floridians Protecting Freedom

Kolyn (she/they) is Yes on 4’s Deputy Organizing Director, covering outreach across the state. Proud to serve their hometown of Orlando, Kolyn has had the honor of organizing on the ground in communities across the country, engaging with, educating, and mobilizing volunteers and voters in the fight against discrimination and inequality. Previously having worked on organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood, Kolyn remains steadfast in their pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society. Kolyn’s passion for reproductive justice stems from a deep commitment to ensuring that everyone has the right to make informed decisions about their own bodies, futures, and the safety and wellbeing of their families. Through their advocacy, Kolyn hopes to contribute to the broader movement for a world where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination.

Jason Garcia

Florida’s Leading Corporate-Accountability Reporter

Seeking Rents Newsletter & Podcast

Jason Garcia is an Investigative Journalist with a 20 year history of writing about the ways businesses influence public policy for the Orlando Sentinel in Florida. He has devoted his career to understanding and explaining how businesses shape government policy — particularly tax policy. Specific beats included the Florida Legislature, the Walt Disney Co., Universal Parks & Resorts and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. His work has won numerous state and national awards, including a National Headliner Award for his series on corporate tax avoidance, “Big Profits, Tiny Taxes.”

