Brevard County Libraries Launch a New App
Ways To Subscribe
Brevard County Libraries Launch New App
The new BCL Go app puts the power of the library in your hands!
Now you can:
- Borrow your items directly with self-checkout
- Place item holds on the go
- Search for items with text or barcode
- Receive account and due date notifications
- Find your closest Brevard County Library
- Find events and programs at your library
- Access digital content while you’re on the go, including books, databases, and learning resources like LinkedIn Learning
BCL Go is supported by both Android and Apple, and can be found in the Google Play store and the App Store. All you need to log in is your library card number and your last name!