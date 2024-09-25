Brevard County Libraries Launch a New App

Brevard County Libraries Launch New App

The new BCL Go app puts the power of the library in your hands!

Now you can:

Borrow your items directly with self-checkout

Place item holds on the go

Search for items with text or barcode

Receive account and due date notifications

Find your closest Brevard County Library

Find events and programs at your library

Access digital content while you’re on the go, including books, databases, and learning resources like LinkedIn Learning

BCL Go is supported by both Android and Apple, and can be found in the Google Play store and the App Store. All you need to log in is your library card number and your last name!