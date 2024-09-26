Space Coast Pride Celebrates Pridefest 2024

2024 Festival + Parade

Celebrating our 3rd year in Historic Downtown Melbourne! The parade will kick off the day, crossing Strawbridge Ave and heading East on East New Haven Ave.

September 28th in Downtown Melbourne! Get ready for a dazzling day with award-winning LGBTQIA+ headliners like the Queen of Trans Soul, Miss Kelli, and American Idol's Rayvon Owen! Save the date for one of the largest festivals in Downtown Melbourne! See you there for a day of love, fun, and celebration!

Plan your visit and download the official Space Coast Pride app at www.spacecoastpride.org