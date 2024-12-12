The Brevard Early Learning Coalition Sponsors Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Make a Donation

Help Support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Early Learning Coalition of Brevard - We are launching your child's future.

The mission of the Early Learning Coalition of Brevard County is that each Brevard child will start school prepared to succeed. We provide leadership and support of School Readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten programs so that children and families can benefit from the highest quality early care and education at affordable prices.

The Early Learning Coalition of Brevard is proud to be the local sponsor of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Your donations make this possible.

321.637.1800 www.elcbrevard.org

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books each month to children from birth to age five, free of charge, through funding shared by Dolly and local community partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.