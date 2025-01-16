Space Coast Seashell Festival January 18 & 19 2025

Free festival showcases shells from around the world

The annual Space Coast Seashell Festival is coming to town, filling the Eau Gallie Civic Center with thousands of shells from across the globe.

Colorful shells for collectors and crafters, shell jewelry, and home décor will be on display and offered for sale. A hands-on section just for kids and raffle prizes, including a boat trip to a shelling island, all add to the fun.

Presented by the Astronaut Trail Shell Club, the free, two-day event takes place January 18 & 19, 2025, 9:30 am to 4 pm, at the Eau Gallie Civic Center, 1551 Highland Ave., Melbourne, FL.

Free parking is available behind the building, with limited street parking out front. www.Facebook.com/spacecoastseashells.