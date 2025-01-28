© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Brevard Schools Foundation Celebrates teachers with the ABC awards

By Terri Wright
Published January 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
Brevard Schools Foundation fills educational funding and opportunity gaps at all of our 84 public schools for over 74,000 students and 5,000 teachers by supporting innovation, engaging communities, and changing lives. Funds come from private contributions, corporate support, public matching funds, fundraising and endowments.

Brevard Schools Foundation provides management of all funds, designated or undesignated. Scholarships, grants and funding requests are carefully considered, reviewed and approved.

Brevard Schools Foundation

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
