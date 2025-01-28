Serene Harbor Provides Safe Confidential Support for Survivors of Domestic Violence and their families

Serene Harbor has served Brevard County for over 30 years, providing emergency shelter, a 24/7 confidential hotline, counseling services, transportation, relocation assistance, support groups, legal advocacy, outreach programs, referrals, and assistance programs to survivors of domestic violence.

To learn more about these programs, please call our hotline at 321-726-8282.

Services and Programs:

Emergency shelter with on-site kennel suites*

*(Red Rover Safe Housing Project)

24/7 Confidential Hotline

Transportation Assistance

Relocation Assistance

Address Confidentiality Program Assistance

Victims Compensation Programs Assistance

Injunction for Protection Assistance

Case Management For All Ages

Support Groups For All Ages

Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Employment Program

Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Education Program

Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Mentoring Program

Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Housing Grant

Micro-loan program

For more information on these programs or to speak to

a trained and certified advocate, call our 24/7 confidential

hotline at 321-726-8282.

Serene Harbor

