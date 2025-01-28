Serene Harbor Provides Safe Confidential Support for Survivors of Domestic Violence and their families
Serene Harbor has served Brevard County for over 30 years, providing emergency shelter, a 24/7 confidential hotline, counseling services, transportation, relocation assistance, support groups, legal advocacy, outreach programs, referrals, and assistance programs to survivors of domestic violence.
To learn more about these programs, please call our hotline at 321-726-8282.
Services and Programs:
Emergency shelter with on-site kennel suites*
*(Red Rover Safe Housing Project)
24/7 Confidential Hotline
Transportation Assistance
Relocation Assistance
Address Confidentiality Program Assistance
Victims Compensation Programs Assistance
Injunction for Protection Assistance
Case Management For All Ages
Support Groups For All Ages
Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Employment Program
Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Education Program
Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Mentoring Program
Serene Harbor Empowerment (S.H.E.) Housing Grant
Micro-loan program
For more information on these programs or to speak to
a trained and certified advocate, call our 24/7 confidential
hotline at 321-726-8282.