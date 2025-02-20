Garden Club By the Sea Presents a Pollinator Fair Sunday February 23, 2025

ATTENTION ALL NATURE LOVERS AND GARDEN ENTHUSIASTS!

The “Garden Club by the Sea” is presenting a free, family friendly “Pollinator Fair” Sunday, February 23 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Nance Park in Indialantic. Come experience the world of pollinators and interact with birds, bees, bats, butterflies and plants that support our local ecosystem. There will be:

Interactive children’s crafts and exhibits

Food Trucks

Vendors

Master Gardeners to answer your questions

Plants for purchase and MUCH MORE!

So mark your calendars for Sunday, February 23, and we guarantee you will leave this event a Nurturer of Nature!

The Garden Club by the Sea is especially grateful for the support of our key sponsors: Alan H. Landman, PA, Outdoor Enhancement,s and the Peterson Family Foundation.

For more information on this and other Garden Club by the Sea events, go to: https://www.sbgca.org/gardenclub-by-the-sea-1

or visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GardenClubbytheSea