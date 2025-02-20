Garden Club By the Sea Presents a Pollinator Fair Sunday February 23, 2025
ATTENTION ALL NATURE LOVERS AND GARDEN ENTHUSIASTS!
The “Garden Club by the Sea” is presenting a free, family friendly “Pollinator Fair” Sunday, February 23 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Nance Park in Indialantic. Come experience the world of pollinators and interact with birds, bees, bats, butterflies and plants that support our local ecosystem. There will be:
- Interactive children’s crafts and exhibits
- Food Trucks
- Vendors
- Master Gardeners to answer your questions
- Plants for purchase and MUCH MORE!
So mark your calendars for Sunday, February 23, and we guarantee you will leave this event a Nurturer of Nature!
The Garden Club by the Sea is especially grateful for the support of our key sponsors: Alan H. Landman, PA, Outdoor Enhancement,s and the Peterson Family Foundation.
For more information on this and other Garden Club by the Sea events, go to: https://www.sbgca.org/gardenclub-by-the-sea-1
or visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GardenClubbytheSea