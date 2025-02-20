© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Garden Club By the Sea Presents a Pollinator Fair Sunday February 23, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
ATTENTION ALL NATURE LOVERS AND GARDEN ENTHUSIASTS!

 

The “Garden Club by the Sea” is presenting a free, family friendly “Pollinator Fair” Sunday, February 23 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Nance Park in Indialantic. Come experience the world of pollinators and interact with birds, bees, bats, butterflies and plants that support our local ecosystem. There will be:

 

  • Interactive children’s crafts and exhibits
  • Food Trucks 
  • Vendors
  • Master Gardeners to answer your questions
  • Plants for purchase and MUCH MORE!

 

So mark your calendars for Sunday, February 23, and we guarantee you will leave this event a Nurturer of Nature!

 

The Garden Club by the Sea is especially grateful for the support of our key sponsors: Alan H. Landman, PA, Outdoor Enhancement,s and the Peterson Family Foundation.

 

For more information on this and other Garden Club by the Sea events, go to: https://www.sbgca.org/gardenclub-by-the-sea-1

or visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GardenClubbytheSea

 

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
