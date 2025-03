Sunday March 30, 2025 6 pm

Eastern FL State Cocoa Campus

BE INFORMED BEFORE YOU CAST YOUR VOTE!

Come and hear how these primary candidates

answer questions posed by the League

and the students from EFSC League

of Student Voters. Audience members

will be able to ask questions as well.

FREE Admission

Hear from Dr. Marcie Adkins, Mark Lightner III and Tim Thomas

