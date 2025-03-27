Brevard Backyard Beekeepers Present Bees, Butterflies and Blooms Festival Saturday, April 26th 2025 · 9am - 2pm FREE

BBBK presents: Bees, Butterflies and Blooms Festival, 2025

ALL AGES

Join us at the Bees, Butterflies and Blooms Festival to celebrate all things pollinator with fun activities, speakers, vendors and more!

By Brevard Backyard Beekeepers Inc.



Date and time

Saturday, April 26 · 9am - 2pm EDT

Location

UF/IFAS Extension Brevard County Facility3695 Lake Dr. Cocoa, FL 32926 Show map

Event lasts 5 hours



Free venue parking

Welcome to the Bees, Butterflies and Blooms Festival, 2025! Join us at the UF/IFAS Extension Brevard County Facility for a day filled with fun activities celebrating our favorite pollinators. From educational workshops on beekeeping, Children's Spelling Bee with prizes, Children's program with activities, to guided tours of butterfly gardens designed and maintained by the Master Gardeners and Volunteers at the Brevard Discovery Garden, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn about the importance of these creatures and how you can help protect them. Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature at our festival!