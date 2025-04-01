© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Sunday Sampler Series Funded by the Will McClain Foundation. 1st Concert April 6th, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Sunday Sampler East is a Concert Series presented by the Will McClean Foundation.

Held the 1st Sunday of each month at a historic meeting hall in Melbourne, FL, the series features Acoustic, Folk and Americana musicians from Florida.

6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, United States, Florida

SundaySamplerEast@gmail.com

Sam Pacetti is the featured musician at our very first Sunday Sampler East concert and we could not be more excited.

Don’t miss this special afternoon of music, Sunday, April 6th at 2 pm at the Hester Wagner Community House, 6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, 32904. $15 CASH donation at the door. Doors open at 1 pm.

Opening for Sam are Laurie Broadway and Dianne Karelovich of Broadband.

willmclean.com

  • April 6, 2025, 2 pm
    Sam Pacetti
    Opening: Laurie Broadway and Dianne Karelovich - Broadband

    May 4, 2025, 2 pm
    The Ashley Gang
    Opening: Ken Holt and Brad Schwartzseid -The Promise

    June 1, 2025, 2pm
    Frankie J and the Chicken Parade
    Opening: Marcy Brenner/Tina Eno - Little Sister

    August 3, 2025, 2 pm
    Grant Peeples
    Opening: Steve Hodak

    September 7, 2025, 2pm
    Gatorbone
    Opening: Sharon Osuna and Barry Brogan

    October 5, 2025, 2 pm
    Hannah's Whirl
    Opening: Curtis Remington

