Sunday Sampler Series Funded by the Will McClain Foundation. 1st Concert April 6th, 2025
Sunday Sampler East is a Concert Series presented by the Will McClean Foundation.
Held the 1st Sunday of each month at a historic meeting hall in Melbourne, FL, the series features Acoustic, Folk and Americana musicians from Florida.
6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, United States, Florida
SundaySamplerEast@gmail.com
Sam Pacetti is the featured musician at our very first Sunday Sampler East concert and we could not be more excited.
Don’t miss this special afternoon of music, Sunday, April 6th at 2 pm at the Hester Wagner Community House, 6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, 32904. $15 CASH donation at the door. Doors open at 1 pm.
Opening for Sam are Laurie Broadway and Dianne Karelovich of Broadband.
April 6, 2025, 2 pm
Sam Pacetti
Opening: Laurie Broadway and Dianne Karelovich - Broadband
May 4, 2025, 2 pm
The Ashley Gang
Opening: Ken Holt and Brad Schwartzseid -The Promise
June 1, 2025, 2pm
Frankie J and the Chicken Parade
Opening: Marcy Brenner/Tina Eno - Little Sister
August 3, 2025, 2 pm
Grant Peeples
Opening: Steve Hodak
September 7, 2025, 2pm
Gatorbone
Opening: Sharon Osuna and Barry Brogan
October 5, 2025, 2 pm
Hannah's Whirl
Opening: Curtis Remington