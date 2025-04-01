Sunday Sampler Series Funded by the Will McClain Foundation. 1st Concert April 6th, 2025

Sunday Sampler East is a Concert Series presented by the Will McClean Foundation.

Held the 1st Sunday of each month at a historic meeting hall in Melbourne, FL, the series features Acoustic, Folk and Americana musicians from Florida.

6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, United States, Florida

SundaySamplerEast@gmail.com

Sam Pacetti is the featured musician at our very first Sunday Sampler East concert and we could not be more excited.

Don’t miss this special afternoon of music, Sunday, April 6th at 2 pm at the Hester Wagner Community House, 6200 Hall Drive, Melbourne Village, FL, 32904. $15 CASH donation at the door. Doors open at 1 pm.

Opening for Sam are Laurie Broadway and Dianne Karelovich of Broadband.

willmclean.com

