Brevard County's Natural Resources Management Department Oversees Lagoon Restoration

Save Our Indian River Lagoon Project Plan

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Project Plan outlines local projects planned to meet water quality targets and improve the lagoon's health, productivity, aesthetic appeal, and economic value.

Implementing these projects is contingent upon funding raised through the November 8, 2016 referendum (“the half-cent sales tax”). It is projected to raise $586,000,000 over 10 years. This referendum funding also allows the County to leverage additional dollars in match funding from state and federal grant programs because the lagoon ecosystem is valued in Florida and nationally.

Each year the plan is evaluated and updated with the most current scientific information and each year new projects are added from both municipalities and non-governmental agencies. The updated plan is reviewed by the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee, who then makes a recommendation to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners for the final approval of the plan.

The 2025 Plan Update adds an additional 19 new projects for a total of 428 projects proposed over the ten years of the plan. Once completed, they will reduce and remove 899,147 pounds of nitrogen and 74,781 pounds of phosphorus annually from the Indian River Lagoon. They will also have a one-time removal of 553,550 pounds of nitrogen and 49,777 pounds of phosphorus, removing over 2 million pounds of pollution in the 10 years of the plan and continuing pollution removal into the future.