Against the Grain Tattoo Hosts Art for Animals fundraiser for the Bark House May 18, 2025

The Brevard Bark House Inc. is a sanctuary for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals.

We provide relief for overcrowded shelters in Brevard County and assist others during natural disasters.

Our mission is to offer education to pet owners in areas like behavior, grooming, health, and training.

At The Brevard Bark House Inc., we are dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in need.

Through our compassionate approach, we provide medical care, behavioral training, and love to our furry residents. Our goal is to find loving forever homes for each dog in our care.

