© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Against the Grain Tattoo Hosts Art for Animals fundraiser for the Bark House May 18, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published May 6, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Brevard Bark House Inc. is a sanctuary for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals.
We provide relief for overcrowded shelters in Brevard County and assist others during natural disasters.

Our mission is to offer education to pet owners in areas like behavior, grooming, health, and training.

At The Brevard Bark House Inc., we are dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in need.

Through our compassionate approach, we provide medical care, behavioral training, and love to our furry residents. Our goal is to find loving forever homes for each dog in our care.

More info

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright