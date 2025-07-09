Rain Gardens Help the Lagoon!

Help Protect the Indian River Lagoon—Right from Your Yard!

Did you know that one of the simplest and most beautiful ways to protect the Indian River Lagoon is by planting a rain garden in your yard?

A rain garden is a shallow, landscaped area that collects and filters rainwater runoff from roofs, driveways, and sidewalks. Instead of letting polluted water rush into storm drains and end up in the lagoon, a rain garden naturally absorbs and cleans it before it reaches our waterways.

Benefits of a Rain Garden:

Filters out pollutants before they reach the Lagoon

Reduces flooding and erosion in your yard

Recharges groundwater and supports native plants

Provides habitat for butterflies, birds, and pollinators

Looks beautiful and adds curb appeal!

Every yard matters. Every drop counts. Let’s keep the Indian River Lagoon clean, healthy, and thriving for generations to come.

Learn more - https://helpthelagoon.org/category/lagoon-news/

Start your rain garden today, nature and your Lagoon will thank you!