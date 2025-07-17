23rd Annual Back-to-School Blast-Off Returns July 19th 2025

The 23rd Annual Back-to-School Blast-Off, hosted by the Supply Zone for Teachers, will provide free backpacks, school supplies, books, dental kits, hygiene products, and more to the first 2,000 students in attendance.

This annual event helps Brevard Public Schools’ families in need prepare their children for a successful school year. This event is made possible through community partnerships with local business, organizations, churches, and individual donors.



ELIGIBILITY:

Students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools



Must qualify for the Free or Reduced Lunch Program

Students must be present to receive supplies – no exceptions

to receive supplies – Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis

Saturday, July 19, 2024, from 9 AM -1 PM



WHERE: Supply Zone for Teachers, Clearlake Education Center, 1225 Clearlake Rd, Cocoa, FL 32922