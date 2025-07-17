Melbourne Municipal Band Presents A Musical Expedition August 6th & 7th 2025

Melbourne Municipal Band – Providing Quality Musical Programs to Our Community

Since 1965, the Melbourne Municipal Band (MMB) has performed an exciting variety of free musical concerts. The MMB Concert Band, the 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra, and the Rock & Roll Revue perform a wide range of popular tunes, from classical, jazz, and theater-themed music to patriotic songs and hits from the rock and roll era. One-third of our members are professional musicians and music educators. Many of them are alumni of top military bands and nationally known musical groups.

In addition to our full concert calendar, we offer dances throughout the year featuring the Rock & Roll Revue playing music from the ‘50s to the ‘70s. These popular events appeal to dancers of all ages, as well as patrons who just want to listen to memorable music. Tickets are required and may be purchased online at our website.

Also performing as part of the MMB family are our small ensembles: Swingtime Lite, Oh Golly Dixieland Band, Adagio Sax Quartet, Sunshine Brass Quintet, the Swingtimers Vocal Trio, the Mel-bones, and Clarinetics. These groups perform at various venues in the area.

The mission of the MMB is to bring free concerts to area residents and visitors, to promote music appreciation and education, particularly among young people, and to provide members of the band with an avenue for music performance and development. In a typical year, the band serves 20,000 attendees, and its members give 27,000 hours of community service in the form of rehearsals and performance time.

