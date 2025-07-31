Marine Resources Council Offers Volunteer Opportunities to Help the Lagoon

MRC Volunteers Make a Difference!

Volunteers are our feet-on-the-ground activists, mangrove growers, litter picker uppers, and water quality monitors. Sign up to receive volunteer notices.

Recurring Volunteer Opportunities

First Friday Litter Patrol at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House

(First Friday of the month, 8:30 to 10:00am)

Mangrove Workshop at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House

(Second Friday of the month, 9am to noon)

(Second Friday of the month, 9am to noon) Mangrove Workshop at the St. Sebastian River Greenway Nursery

(Fourth Saturday of the month, 9am to noon)

more info