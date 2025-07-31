© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Marine Resources Council Offers Volunteer Opportunities to Help the Lagoon

By Terri Wright
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
MRC Volunteers Make a Difference!

Volunteers are our feet-on-the-ground activists, mangrove growers, litter picker uppers, and water quality monitors. Sign up to receive volunteer notices.

Recurring Volunteer Opportunities

  • First Friday Litter Patrol at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House
  • (First Friday of the month, 8:30 to 10:00am)
  • Mangrove Workshop at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House
    (Second Friday of the month, 9am to noon)
  • Mangrove Workshop at the St. Sebastian River Greenway Nursery 
    (Fourth Saturday of the month, 9am to noon)

