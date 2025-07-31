Marine Resources Council Offers Volunteer Opportunities to Help the Lagoon
MRC Volunteers Make a Difference!
Volunteers are our feet-on-the-ground activists, mangrove growers, litter picker uppers, and water quality monitors. Sign up to receive volunteer notices.
Recurring Volunteer Opportunities
- First Friday Litter Patrol at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House
- (First Friday of the month, 8:30 to 10:00am)
- Mangrove Workshop at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House
(Second Friday of the month, 9am to noon)
- Mangrove Workshop at the St. Sebastian River Greenway Nursery
(Fourth Saturday of the month, 9am to noon)