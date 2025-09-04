DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY Presents JAZZ IN THE COURTYARD September 28, 2025

MELBOURNE PALM-BAY ALUMNAE CHAPTER (MPBAC) of DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INC. will host its inaugural fundraiser, Jazz in the Courtyard, on Sunday, September 28th, 2025.

The event will be held at the Grand Manor, 1450 Sarno Road in Melbourne, FL. Jazz in the Courtyard is an afternoon soiree and silent auction featuring the captivating and sultry jazz sounds of nationally acclaimed artist Tony Wynn. The purpose of Jazz in the Courtyard is to support the chapter’s scholarship program and community initiatives.

Highlights of the event include performances by nationally acclaimed jazz artist Tony Wynn, a delicious dinner with cash bar, a leisurely afternoon stroll through the courtyard accompanied by soothing jazz sounds, and a silent auction featuring luxurious vacation packages and memorabilia from renowned artists.

The public is invited to attend this premiere event.

General Tickets are $100, and VIP Meet & Greet Tony Wynn Tickets are $150. Tickets and Sponsorship packages are available for purchase on our website www.melbournedeltas.org click on Jazz.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded on January 13, 1913, by twenty-two collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and has become one of the preeminent service-based sororities, with more than 350,000 initiated members and over 1000 chartered chapters worldwide. The Melbourne-Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter focuses on Delta’s five major program areas: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement/Social Action.