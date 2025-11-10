WFIT presents: Winter Waves Music Festival at the Intracoastal Brewing Company

Celebrate this holiday season of public radio broadcasting with 89.5 FM WFIT at the Winter Waves Music Festival! Join us on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 11AM to 10 PM at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the EGAD district of Eau Gallie, Florida. Enjoy live performances by Gary Lazer Eyes, Miranda Realino, Ravenous Tanuki, Bob Sima. and the winner of the winter song contest. Enjoy locally brewed craft beer, WFIT merch, a Christmas Tree Toss, and great food.

Free admission, all ages welcome!

Intracoastal Brewing Company is located at 652 West Eau Gallie Boulevard Melbourne, FL 32935

