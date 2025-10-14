Daily Bread/Providence Place Hosts a Dignity Breakfast October 16, 2025

2025 World Dignity Day Breakfast

Thursday, October 16, 8 to 9:30 am

Melbourne Hilton

Daily Bread’s name is changing, but our heart remains the same. The compassion, dignity, and sense of community that defined Daily Bread will drive Providence Connects into the future. Join us as we step boldly into this next chapter - one where every meal, every connection, every safe night of sleep represents a step closer to a thriving, healthy community for all.

Information & Tickets

