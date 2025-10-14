© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Daily Bread/Providence Place Hosts a Dignity Breakfast October 16, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published October 14, 2025 at 6:42 AM EDT
2025 World Dignity Day Breakfast

Thursday, October 16, 8 to 9:30 am
Melbourne Hilton

Daily Bread’s name is changing, but our heart remains the same. The compassion, dignity, and sense of community that defined Daily Bread will drive Providence Connects into the future. Join us as we step boldly into this next chapter - one where every meal, every connection, every safe night of sleep represents a step closer to a thriving, healthy community for all.
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright