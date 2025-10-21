© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Florida Tech's Treat or Treat Hosted by Residence Life Saturday October 25th, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published October 21, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Treat or Treat: October 25, 2025 at Florida Tech from 2pm - 5pm

Treat or Treat is Florida Tech's annual Halloween festival for families and kids of all ages across Brevard County. It is located on the university's beautiful, safe and spacious campus in Melbourne, Florida.

Treat or Treat features a variety of theatrical, age-appropriately themed "haunted" houses, outdoor games, music, inflatables, vendors, and—of course—lots of candy!

Best of all, this event is FREE, courtesy of Florida Tech!

If you are a community member or family, please fill out the Treat or Treat Community Member Waiver before coming to campus.

Waiver

House Themes

From fantasy worlds to blockbuster movies, this year's themes will take you from enchanted to excited to utterly freaked out!

Adventure is UP There!  Level 0 (Shaw Hall)

The Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride  Level 1 (Wood Hall)

The Addam’s Residence  Level 2 (Grissom Hall)

The Dead End  Level 3 (Campbell Hall)

The Summoning!  Level 4 (Evans Hall)

More Info

