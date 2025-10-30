Recycle Brevard hosts Reduce Reuse Rummage Sale Saturday, December 6th 2025

Reduce Reuse Rummage Sale Saturday, December 6· 10:00am – 2:00pm

Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927, USA

Ready to declutter your home, divert waste, and help us raise funds for Recycle Brevard to continue its work in the community?

Join us in our Reduce Reuse Rummage Sale fundraising event on Saturday, December 6th 2025, 10am - 2pm at Walter Butler Community Center in Cocoa. Rain or shine.

Registration is open: https://bit.ly/ReduceReuseRummageSale2025

All registrations are final . Your registration is a donation to Recycle Brevard. It guarantees you a spot at the indoor gym at the community center, where you can set up a table and sell your unwanted items. Your sales are yours!

Please, only ♻️ plants, repurposed art/crafts, second-hand, pre-loved items ♻️ at the sale.

We ask you to help us promote the event, invite others to join and to attend.

Every registration to this event will help Recycle Brevard work towards its mission of building, together, a healthy, harmonious, and sustainable community where there is no room for waste.

To register now, visit https://bit.ly/ReduceReuseRummageSale2025