Tracing Florida Journeys November 6, 2025 5:30 pm. FL Tech Evans Library

Based on Dr. Leslie Poole’s research about well-known explorers and voyagers who traveled through Florida and wrote about their experiences, this program highlights their words and paths from the colonial period to the twentieth century to reveal what these places have become.

Highlighting the Florida that was and the Florida that exists now, Dr. Poole tells a revealing story about the state’s natural history and changing human perceptions of it in hopes of enlightening audiences and inspiring them to take their own journey.

Leslie Kemp Poole, a fourth-generation Floridian, is an associate professor of environmental studies at Rollins College. She is the author of Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century and coeditor of The Wilder Heart of Florida: More Writers Inspired by Florida Nature.

We recommend parking in Lot 16. The turn for Parking Lot 16 is south of the light at Southgate Blvd., and north of the stoplight at University Blvd. The turn for the lot is located on the west side of Babcock street across from the dormitories.

Funding for this Florida Talks program is provided in part by Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and in partnership with the Community Foundation for Brevard. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of Florida Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Free admission registration required:

Registration