Pet Pictures with Santa benefit Tier One Service Dog Foundation

Our 3rd Annual Pet Pictures with Santa is happening Saturday, December 6 from 10 AM – 2 PM at K9’s Place in Melbourne, and registration is happening soon!

This year, we’re making it more of a holiday hangout — live music, festive drinks, vendors, and of course, professional Santa photos with your pets.

As always, the event is free to attend, with a suggested $20 donation per family.

100% of proceeds go to Tier One Service Dog Foundation, a local nonprofit supporting veterans through service dog training.

Registration