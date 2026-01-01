© 2026 WFIT
Coastal Connection

The Melbourne Chamber Music Society presents the Chicago Piano Quartet on January 9th and the Zimbalist Piano Trio on January 30th

By Terri Wright
Published January 1, 2026 at 7:45 AM EST
Our Mission:
To bring internationally renowned chamber music ensembles to Melbourne Chamber Music Society audiences. MCMS is a not-for-profit 501 (C3) organization.

Our concerts are enjoyed in St. Marks United Methodist Church, 2030 N. A1A in Indialantic, FL. The church is an intimate setting with superb acoustics. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours.

Tickets and Information

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
