The Melbourne Chamber Music Society presents the Chicago Piano Quartet on January 9th and the Zimbalist Piano Trio on January 30th

Our Mission:

To bring internationally renowned chamber music ensembles to Melbourne Chamber Music Society audiences. MCMS is a not-for-profit 501 (C3) organization.

Our concerts are enjoyed in St. Marks United Methodist Church, 2030 N. A1A in Indialantic, FL. The church is an intimate setting with superb acoustics. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours.

Tickets and Information