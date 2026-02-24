© 2026 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Melbourne Chamber Music Society Presents the Leonkoro String Quartet March 6, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:36 AM EST
The Leonkoro String Quartet:

The String Quartet, founded in Berlin in 2019, can hardly be described more aptly than in the review published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in January 2022.

The ensemble is framed by brothers Jonathan and Lukas Schwarz on first violin and cello, while the middle voices are formed by Ryan Meehan on second violin and Mayu Konoe on viola. Leonkoro, in Esperanto: Lionheart, alludes not coincidentally to Astrid Lindgren's children's book about two brothers, a book that juxtaposes the grave reality of death with a large and heartfelt yearning for comfort and solace - a sentiment that string quartet repertoire addresses in several instances.

