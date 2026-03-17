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Coastal Connection

Marine Resource Council Releases Most Recent Indian River Lagoon Report

By Terri Wright
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
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2025 Indian River Lagoon Report

The Report is an annual health assessment of the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) and is the evolution of the Marine Resources Council (MRC) Report Card, first published in 2016.

This year, MRC scientists gathered data from partner and government organizations to assess six Lagoon health indicators across all Lagoon basins: harmful algae, seagrass coverage, salinity, sediment health, wastewater spills, and water quality.

View The Report

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright