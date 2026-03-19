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Coastal Connection

Providence Connects Hosts Chili Cook-Off March 29th, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published March 19, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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Providence Connects walks with our neighbors from surviving to thriving by providing food, housing, and trusted support.

THE HEAT IS ON! ﻿
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﻿The 3rd Annual Providence Connects Chili Cook-Off is happening Sunday, March 29, from 3–6 PM at Front Street Park, and you won’t want to miss it!﻿
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This fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon brings our community together for great food, friendly competition, and an even greater cause. Compete for cash prizes and ultimate bragging rights, sponsor the event, or simply come hungry and enjoy the fun with friends.﻿
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Every bowl of chili served helps support Providence Connects’ mission of walking with our neighbors from surviving to thriving by providing food, housing, and trusted support.﻿
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Bring your appetite, bring your friends, and help us make a difference—one spoonful at a time.

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright