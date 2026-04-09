The Town of Melbourne Beach Hosts Nature Day Saturday, April 11, 2026

The Melbourne Beach Environmental Advisory Board is proud to host the 3rd Annual Nature Day — an educational, family-friendly event dedicated to spreading awareness and sharing progress on local environmental efforts.

When:

Saturday, April 11th, 2026

9:00am - 2:00pm

(FREE yoga kickoff at 9:00am!)

Where:

Ryckman Park (outside near gazebos)

Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach

What:

Environmental Speakers & Tables

Native Plant Giveaway

Food Vendors & Entertainment

Kids Activities

Are you a group dedicated to environmental efforts on the Space Coast? Host your table! Please email Curtis Byrd at curtisbyrd@gmail.com for more information. Please note tables can be educational only; no selling of items or services.

When

Location

Ryckman Park, 509 Ocean Avenue, 32951, View Map