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Coastal Connection

The Town of Melbourne Beach Hosts Nature Day Saturday, April 11, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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The Melbourne Beach Environmental Advisory Board is proud to host the 3rd Annual Nature Day — an educational, family-friendly event dedicated to spreading awareness and sharing progress on local environmental efforts.

When:
Saturday, April 11th, 2026
9:00am - 2:00pm
(FREE yoga kickoff at 9:00am!)

Where:
Ryckman Park (outside near gazebos)
Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach

What:
Environmental Speakers & Tables
Native Plant Giveaway
Food Vendors & Entertainment
Kids Activities

Are you a group dedicated to environmental efforts on the Space Coast? Host your table! Please email Curtis Byrd at curtisbyrd@gmail.com for more information. Please note tables can be educational only; no selling of items or services.

When

  • Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Location

Ryckman Park, 509 Ocean Avenue, 32951, View Map

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright