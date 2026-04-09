The Town of Melbourne Beach Hosts Nature Day Saturday, April 11, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
The Melbourne Beach Environmental Advisory Board is proud to host the 3rd Annual Nature Day — an educational, family-friendly event dedicated to spreading awareness and sharing progress on local environmental efforts.
When:
Saturday, April 11th, 2026
9:00am - 2:00pm
(FREE yoga kickoff at 9:00am!)
Where:
Ryckman Park (outside near gazebos)
Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach
What:
Environmental Speakers & Tables
Native Plant Giveaway
Food Vendors & Entertainment
Kids Activities
Are you a group dedicated to environmental efforts on the Space Coast? Host your table! Please email Curtis Byrd at curtisbyrd@gmail.com for more information. Please note tables can be educational only; no selling of items or services.
When
- Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Location
Ryckman Park, 509 Ocean Avenue, 32951, View Map