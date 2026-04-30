Volunteer Efforts Fuel Waterway Warriors' Impact in Our Community

Our purpose is simple... to protect and preserve our waterways by preventing and removing trash BEFORE it gets into the water.

We achieve this by educating, inspiring, and empowering the community to take action to remove the trash and helping them fully understand the devastating impact it has on our precious aquatic and land ecosystems.

Twice-monthly cleanup events are designed to be easy to participate in. Join us and see how YOU can make a difference.

There are LOTS of ways to help us remove trash from the waters… will YOU be a part of the solution?

Find out more…



One of our core values is to treat all individuals with respect and appreciation for their willingness to put aside personal comfort to help our wildlife and waters. To that end, there is no political conversation allowed at our group events.

Our Impact

Pounds of Trash Removed: 128 TONS



Volunteer Hours 1049 HOURS



Program Participants 581 Volunteers



Learn more and get involved.