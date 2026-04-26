Where did our moon come from?

Earth didn't always have a moon. In the beginning of the solar system, when the planets were still forming, something happened that would change Earth's night sky forever: The Moon was created!

How did it happen? This episode, co-host Regina G. Barber searches for answers with planetary scientists. With co-host Emily Kwong, they discuss how the moon was likely made, how scientists know and what that might mean for where Earth's water came from.

Interested in more planetary science? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

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This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and Berly McCoy. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

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