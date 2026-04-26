Acadiana Music Showcase: Grand Nathaniel

Today on World Cafe, we head down to Lafayette, La., for our monthly Acadiana Music Showcase, featuring the best of the region's music.

J Burton, who performs as Grand Nathaniel, makes lo-fi pop gems coated in myth and mystery. Burton has been a fixture in the Lafayette scene for over 30 years, and today, he performs songs from his latest album, Lonely Wanderer.

Burton is joined by vocalist Jessie Devillier, Brycen Gaddis on the drums and Clint Rhodes on the keyboard.

Production credits:

Series producer, KRVS Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin

Video engineer, KRVS graphic artist Meredith Guy

Audio engineer, Ivan Klisanin with assistance from UL Lafayette student and KRVS intern Nico Logue

Media coordinator, KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Louisiana's Division of the Arts, the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, David and Jon-Ella Hayes and Ton's Downtown.

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