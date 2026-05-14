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Coastal Connection

Space Coast EV Association Offers the Chance to Learn more about and drive an electric Vehicle as they Participate in the Space Coast Cars and Motorcycles Show, Saturday, May 16th 2026

By Terri Wright
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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Join us as we spread the joy of driving electric! 

Saturday, May 16th 8 am until noon at the Cavalry Baptist Church parking lot 2955 Minton Rd West Melbourne.

SCEVA members will be providing opportunities to experience riding or driving electric in their personal vehicles. 

This event will be co-located with the Space Coast Cars and Motorcycles Show, featuring hundreds of classic cars.

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright