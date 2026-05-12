Florida lawmakers kick off special session to finish state budget

Florida lawmakers have started a special session focused on next year's state budget.

This is the second year in a row lawmakers needed to take extra time after the regular session to complete a spending plan.

But on Tuesday, lawmakers were optimistic negotiations weren't going to get entirely derailed by the infighting that's plagued the Capitol.

"Candidly, I think the problems with respect to the budget have not been about serious and impossible-to-bridge differences between the House and the Senate," said Republican Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville. "I think up until now, it's been personality, it's been old grudges, that sort of thing."

Not anymore, he says.

"I think now there is a view that we're going to all lay our swords down," Gaetz added. "We're going to get a budget done, get the people's business done."

Lawmakers are in Tallahassee this week for committee meetings focused on various areas of next year's spending. They're planning on coming back after Memorial Day for a final vote.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa doesn't think the schedule will change. But she's frustrated it's come to this.

"We should have completed this in the 60-day regular session," she said. "It's a shame that the people of Florida are the victims of this, frankly, overreach and infighting and dysfunction within the majority party. But now it's time to roll up our sleeves and get the work done, and Dems are here to do just that."

If lawmakers don't get the budget done by the end of June, the government would enter into a partial shutdown.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

